Dons Dominate Pasadena City College For First Metro League Title

Sophomores Conner Miller and Devin Boston combined for seven touchdowns leading the Dons to their first Metro League Championship over the Pasadena City College Lancers in a 54-29 route.

“Our goal at the start of the year is to make a bowl game and be conference champions and we wanted to go undefeated but that didn’t happen, but we achieved our two other goals,” said Dons Football coach Adam Nyssen.

Santa Ana, now 7-3 overall and 6-0 in conference play, advanced to their first bowl game in five years when they defeated College of the Canyons, 24-21, in the Southern California Bowl.

Miller finished 21 of 35 for a total of 331 pass yards and three TDs. Boston rushed for 130 yards on 16 carries and three TDs while passing for one.

Boston rushed for a 19-yard touchdown twelve minutes into the first quarter to set the tone early for the Dons. The Lancers quickly responded with a touchdown of their own as freshman quarterback Mario Bobadilla threw a 20-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Stevie Williams, tying the game 7-7.

Boston later added to his big day by rushing for a 64-yard touchdown in the third quarter, padding the Dons’ sizeable lead to 40-21.

Santa Ana racked up 588 yards of total offense which was capped off by Miller passing for his third touchdown of the game on a six yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Devon Jackson Jr.

“I’ve never won anything in my life and this is also my first time winning the conference championship,” said SAC freshman linebacker Anthony Koclanakis.

Santa Ana faces San Diego Mesa College, in the Southern California Bowl saturday at 6 p.m. at the San Diego Mesa football field.

Additional reporting by Nikki Nelsen