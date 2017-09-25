Dons Second OEC Game Ends in 1-1 Draw

The Dons Mens Soccer team (4-1-2) ended their second Orange Empire Conference match Tuesday in a bitter 1-1 draw after a late penalty cost the Dons the lead against the Santiago Canyon Hawks.

Santa Ana’s defender Joseph Vasquez committed a critical side kick inside the penalty box late in the game during the 70th minute resulting in the Dons losing the lead late as Hawks freshman midfielder Devin Cornejo would go on to score the penalty kick ending the game with a 1-1 draw.

Dons midfielder Matheus Cunha set the tone early in the seventh minute of the game as he scored an outstanding goal up the middle assisted by Dons midfielder Christopher Lopez to make it 1-0.

The Dons defense held its ground the rest of the first half but the offense fell into a struggle to score more once again.

“We stopped just possessing the ball and made it more complicated than we had to playing at their pace and not ours,” the Dons Head Coach Jose Vasquez said.

The Dons offensive problems continued throughout the second half not being able to score the rest of the game.

The Dons play their next game against Irvine Valley College Tuesday Sept 26 at 3 p.m. at home.