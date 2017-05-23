Superstar Centerfielder Is Dons Most Valuable Player

Kasey Hutton went from a ballet dancer to becoming one of the best softball players in the state. The Santa Ana College sophomore has been playing the game since the age of seven, when her dad asked if she wanted to play softball.

“I was like, ‘I don’t even know what it is but sure’,” Hutton said.

Since then, the 19-year-old from Manhattan Beach has been breaking records and establishing herself as one of the leading softball players in California.

Hutton leads the state with 50 stolen bases, breaking the school’s record previously held by SAC’s assistant coach Alexandra Perkins. She is now fourth in hits and 17th in batting average. “Kasey was phenomenal this season — so proud of her for leading the state in stolen bases,” Co-Head Coach Amber Grahlman said.

Hutton played travel ball and softball in high school and was thinking of quitting until SAC coach Susie Parra asked her to play for the Dons. In high school Hutton played softball, but didn’t think she would miss it when she stopped playing, but she did. That’s when she made the decision to commute from Seal Beach to Santa Ana, every day to play for Santa Ana.

“Playing at Santa Ana College revitalized my love for the sport,” Hutton said.

However, success hasn’t been an easy road for her. She struggled with depression and anxiety in high school, saying she lacked faith in herself.

“I never really believed in myself, I’ve struggled with confidence,” added Hutton.

Playing at SAC has helped boost her confidence and gave her better communication skills. “I used to be really shy in high school. I never really talked but when you play softball you have to be able to communicate, or else you can get hurt.”

Kasey enjoys the closeness and family atmosphere she shares with her teammates, as they always text each other and sometimes get relationship advice from coaches.

Overall, Hutton says playing softball at SAC has made her a better person and player, as she is thriving academically and is excelling in the sport she loves. She recently won the All-Orange Empire Conference Honors First Team with a batting average of .482 and 65 hits.

Hutton is most proud of turning her life around, and not caring about what others think of her. She no longer worries about trying to please everyone else.

“I think the biggest thing I have accomplished is being able to love myself, be proud of who I am and not feel like I have to conform to everyone’s needs,” Hutton said.