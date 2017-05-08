Record Breaking Softball Star Kasey Hutton Ends Season

Santa Ana College Sophomore Centerfielder Kasey Hutton ended a record breaking season Wednesday when the Dons defeated the Saddleback Gauchos 3-0, ending conference play.

Hutton has proven to be Santa Ana’s most valuable player in 2017, while breaking the school record for steals and first in the state with 50 stolen bases.

Ironically, Hutton broke SAC Assistant Coach Alexandra Perkins’ stolen base record of 42, which Perkins set in 2013.

Hutton ranks fourth in the state with 65 hits and has a batting average of .481 putting her at third in conference.

Kasey, a Mira Costa High School grad, has greatly improved from her freshman year on SAC’s softball team, where she only had five stolen bases for the season.

A communications major, Hutton is considering attending schools like UCLA, UCSD and Northwestern university to continue her playing career.