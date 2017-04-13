Coach Reyes Rebuilds Dons Women’s Swim Team

“Two years ago, was not a fit, the women were not happy but I was only coaching the men’s team [at SAC] at that time,” Coach Reyes said.

But the team has high hopes, there are eight women currently on the team and it will grow double for next season. Currently, only two male swimmers are part of the team because four male swimmers were lost this season due to injuries or academic reasons.

“Our expectations are high and if you can’t make the minimum requirement for school you can’t be on our team,” Reyes said.

Freshman Jazmin Vega established a standard in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 3.25.70 and Freshman Kaylah Margo took the record spot this year for both the 50-yard freestyle at 24.48.71 and the 400- yard individual Medley at 6.34.92.