Community Colleges Sign New UC Transfer Agreement

Two California educational systems signed an agreement April 11 that guarantees qualified community college students a spot at a University of California campus, making transferring easier. The program effects students who start community college in fall 2019.

Under the plan signed by UC President Janet Napolitano and California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley, students are guaranteed a space at a UC under the program.

Students must complete required courses for their desired major to remain competitive in each of the UC campuses.

“We are expecting that advertising a new plan that is a guarantee of a spot will make our students more interested in applying to one of the UCs,” said SAC counselor Ana M. Meckes.

UC transfer pathways is one of the plans directed toward bringing community college students to a successful transfer. The road map prepares students for popular majors available at all UCs.

Santa Ana College’s U-Link program guarantees admission to UC Irvine. Students in U-Link must place at the English 101 level, maintain at least a 3.0 GPA and complete 100 community service hours to remain a participant.

The Associate Degree for Transfer program, an agreement between Cal State universities and community colleges, allows students to follow an educational plan determined by each department. Through an AD-T program, students can complete their bachelor’s degree at a California State University quicker than a non-AD-T community college student.

School data shows the majority of SAC students transfer to a CSU, while only 248 students transferred to UCs last year.

“The way to a UC is not easy, because students need to have quite a high GPA to be approved. Therefore, having this plan launched will create an opportunity for students to finish their educational degree as they planned,” SAC international student Truc Tran said.

In his statement announcing the program, Oakley sees the new transfer pathway as a chance for Californians to continue their higher education at a four-year university.

“Community college students who transfer to the UC campuses do as well, or sometimes better academically, as students who start their studies at a UC. This agreement when fully implemented will help more Californians from all backgrounds realize the promise of higher education and move our state forward,” Oakley said.