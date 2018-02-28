Check Out Your Textbook at Neally Library

Students who can’t afford to buy a textbook or who are still waiting for them to arrive can visit the library and check out their book instead.

The library carries textbooks that Santa Ana College professors provide, however, they may be a different edition than what faculty is using.

Students can check out textbooks for free for the first two hours. There is a dollar fee for every hour after, or fraction thereof.

Some textbooks can even go home with you.

“We have some reserve books that allow for a one day, two day, or seven day check out, but it’s a very small collection,” librarian Irene Chua said.