Tensions Run High as O.C. Marchers Rally to Support President

Small business owners Daryl and Tamika Jackson support Trump for his policies on the economy, health care, taxes and immigration. “Yes, he may be blunt and say some awful things but he is our president now. The question is, how he is going to move my personal agenda?” Tamika said. / R. Nicanor Santana/ el Don Homeless Vietnam veteran Steve Davis poses with a woman dressed as Hillary Clinton. Marchers who passed by shouted “Down with Hillary!” / R. Nicanor Santana/ el Don Vehicles were adorned with Trump banners and anti-news outlets sings; some sold MAGA hats. Frankie Gonzalez of Newport Beach, whose Mexican parents came here illegally, said, “We have a huge immigration problem and he’s the only one addressing it.” / R. Nicanor Santana/ el Don About 2,000 supporters of the president marched down the bike path at Bolsa Chica State Beach. A scuffle broke out at the beginning and four arrests were made, but the march continued without other major incidents. / R. Nicanor Santana/ el Don After doves were released at the beginning of the march, this group of men lead the march south from Warner. / R. Nicanor Santana/ el Don A group of women attend the march to support Trump and military veterans. / R. Nicanor Santana/ el Don Monica Tenorio and Michael Wauschek towards the end of the march. “They were being really disrespectful,” Tenorio said, “People were coming at us, telling us very disrespectful things for no reason.” / R. Nicanor Santana/ el Don TrumpMarch9 A counter protester watches the marchers form the sides. “I’m glad [Trump supporters] can be here,” the school teacher with a “No Trump! No KKK, No Fascist USA” said, “I’ve had a guy call me all sorts of stuff and I don’t resort to that level. We all have a right to our opinion and that’s what makes this country great.” / R. Nicanor Santana/ el Don The march, which lasted two hours, was the largest Trump demonstration in Orange County. Although his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan, his approval rating fell to 35 percent as his policies affect women’s issues, immigration, the environment and health care. / R. Nicanor Santana/ el Don “Latino’s for Trump,” this women shouted. Trump won 29 percent of the Latino vote, 11 million people. / R. Nicanor Santana/ el Don

About 2,000 people gathered to support President Donald Trump at the “Make America Great Again” march in Huntington Beach on Saturday, March 25, which resulted in a brief clash with counter-protesters and ended with four arrests.

The mostly-peaceful march spread a mile across the Bolsa Chica State Beach bike path. Participants dressed in vibrant red, white and blue clothing and waved American Flags. Others carried signs saying “Our Country, Our President,” “Patriots for Trump” and “Don’t Tread on Me.”

“It is not un-American to say that people should follow the rules in order to enter our country. For him to be bold, that was important to me,” Trump supporter Tamika Jackson said.

Footage of violence emerged that showed a counter-protester being punched in the face by a Trump supporter and a counter-protester pepper spraying Trump supporters, including the march’s organizer. Members of OC Weekly and KTLA Channel 5 also got involved in the clash.

“We have our right as well. We don’t have to agree with your march. We can be peaceful,” counter-protester Michael Wauschek said. “We were just standing holding our signs and people were saying every bad name in the book.”

Trump supporters stated they agreed with Trump’s policies including health care, tax and immigration policies.

“I’m here to support Trump. Most importantly, as a Mexican, I want him to build a wall to keep this country safe,” Jose Roberto said.