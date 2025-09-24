No matter the situation, political violence isn’t okay

Sept. 10, 2025, changed America’s political conversation for the worse. America now finds itself grappling with a wound that cuts deeper than the bullet that took the life of Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist known for founding Turning Point USA.

Kirk brought Gen Z men and women to the Make America Great Again movement, and sparked fierce debates on topics like the economy, immigration, abortion, and transgender issues.

According to Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Utah state law enforcement officers Kirk’s rhetoric angered the shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. Essentially, Kirk was murdered for his political views. His murder and its aftermath is a horror that demands our collective rejection of political violence.

This tragedy, following a string of political attacks like the shootings of Melissa and Mark Hortman alongside the April 2025 arson at Governor Josh Shapiro’s mansion, underscores a chilling reality: Political violence is tearing apart the soul of America.

It must stop.

Political violence is never the answer. It betrays the democratic ideals that allow us to debate, disagree, and coexist. Some argue that violence is justified when controversial statements, like Kirk’s opinions on immigration or abortion, feel threatening to them. They point to historical figures like John Brown, who used violence to fight slavery. But this argument crumbles under scrutiny.

Kirk’s words, even the provocative ones, were protected speech, not violence. His murder only amplified his platform, making him a martyr among conservatives and free speech proponents.

Violence doesn’t resolve division. It escalates tensions. History shows that even “righteous” violence, like Brown’s and riots that occurred during the summer of 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests, sows chaos, not solutions. Democracy offers better tools like debating, voting and peacefully protesting.

How can we pave the way for unity? First, enhancing security at venues without curbing freedoms. Second, investing in education, including teaching media literacy and civil discourse to humanize opponents and pave the way for a world where people can disagree without being disagreeable. Third, leaders like President Donald Trump and Governor Gavin Newsom must model civil discourse, condemning violence while engaging ideas.

You, the readers, hold the power. Support community forums, reject divisive rhetoric and demand accountability. Kirk’s family, his wife and two young children, deserve justice. We don’t have to honor everything they advocated for, but we need to build a democracy where no one fears a bullet for their beliefs.