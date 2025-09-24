Impressive goalkeeping can’t keep Dons in game against Comets

The Santa Ana Dons faced off against the Palomar Comets in what resulted in a 4-0 loss for the Dons on Friday. Palomar dominated possession and had control for the entire game.

Palomar’s strong gameplay and offensive strength left Santa Ana struggling to find their rhythm.

The Dons were served a learning opportunity in this game. “We need to make adjustments and move forward,” said head coach Jamie Baquero.

Palomar dominated the field in the first half with a score of 2-0.

Defenseman Any Ramos tackling Palomar’s Dana Moore. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

Santa Ana struggled to respond, facing a strong defensive line and failing to convert their attempts into goals.

The second half continued with the Comets maintaining control, despite the scoreline, they continued to bring pressure on the field.

Midfielder Samantha Hernandez started the game as the Dons goalkeeper due to their regular keeper being out for injury.

“It was a hard decision,” said Hernandez. “But I feel like I had to step up for the team.”

Samantha Hernandez saving a free kick from Lizzy Cook. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

Hernandez’s standout performance, highlighted by nine saves, was an important factor in keeping the team motivated throughout the game.

“She stepped up great, she’s done fantastic. Today was her first time really being challenged and she came up,” said Coach Baquero. “Those goals were not her fault at all.”

Santa Ana continues with a record of 0-2-3 and will be moving on to their next home game against Allan Hancock on Tuesday.