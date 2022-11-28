IN PHOTOS: SAC dance department celebrates the music of Michael Jackson in “DanceWatch”

Adriana Estrella
by Adriana Estrella
November 28, 2022
24
Thriller
SAC dancers parading across the stage as ghouls in “Thriller” by Michael Jackson. Photo by Dominic Crenshaw

In early November, the SAC dance department presented a Michael Jackson showcase, where SAC dancers were able to display their choreographed talents. This marks the third dance performance after Covid-19 without any restrictions. The ambiance was a variation of upbeat and calm, delivering the meaning behind each song. 

 Josie Orozco, who is a dance major and minoring in culinary arts was excited to perform again after a few performances with mask on. “The concert where we wore masks, only 6 people were performing, was different than now,” Orozco says. “Since this concert has a huge cast it feels more like a group. It feels better dancing than 2 or 3 people.” With over 24 dance performers they were able to put on a dynamic performance alongside songs by the legend himself. 

Dancers Isabella Urquiza and Minh Cao perform”Heaven Can Wait” by Michael Jackson. Photo by Dominic Crenshaw.
group of dancers on stage with hammer projection behind them
“Workin’ Day and Night,” by Michael Jackson. Photo by Dominic Crenshaw
“Wanna Be Starting’ Somethin’, ” by Michael Jackson. Photo by Dominic Crenshaw
Dancers performing to “Smooth Criminal,” from 1988 by Michael Jackson. Photo by Dominic Crenshaw
A dancer’s moment in the spotlight was fitting alongside the drama of the music of Michael Jackson. Photo by Dominic Crenshaw

Leave a Reply