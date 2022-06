8. Best Campus Engagement – Pinnacles Entry

by el Don News 18

An entry in this new category will consist of a written description of no more than two pages, with accompanying photos, videos and other materials that will help the judge understand how the activity promotes campus engagement with the campus media organization. Entries may be a single-event activity or campaign designed to increase engagement or to promote visibility of the organization as a whole or its particular products (such as a special issue, a sports preview, a housing guide, etc.).