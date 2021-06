el don 2020-2021 Social Media Reporting Entry

8A. Social Media Reporting

Coverage using social media platforms for reporting, updating and engaging with the collegiate community. Collect all social media examples using an online content curation tool or by capturing screen shots with links to create a portfolio.

Number of Entries: One entry per ACP-member media outlet.

Submission: Website URL link to portfolio or PDF portfolio, do not submit both.

Election 2020

It's 5 p.m. on Friday, October 30. Here's what's going on: pic.twitter.com/UJSVtYzRCB — el Don Newspaper (@eldonnews) October 31, 2020

🇺🇸 Planning to vote at Santa Ana College?🇺🇸



Here's how to get inside: — el Don Newspaper (@eldonnews) November 3, 2020

Got any tips on local election issues? Let us know what you're seeing! Want to talk to a reporter directly? Call or text us at (714) 805-8022! — el Don Newspaper (@eldonnews) November 4, 2020

Wednesday, November 5

Take a deep breath… and register for tomorrow’s webinar to talk about #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/cDrXsSmQtD — el Don Newspaper (@eldonnews) November 4, 2020