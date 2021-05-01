Dons sacked by Mounties 3-0

In seven games for the Dons, sophomore pitcher Emily Rosas has a 2.22 ERA. / Photo By Dorian Zavala el Don

Sophomore Pitcher Emily Rosas and the Santa Ana Dons Softball team (5-4, 5-3) lost a non-conference matchup on Friday 3-0 to the visiting Mount San Antonio College Mounties (5-4, 0-0).

Rosas(2-3), with a 2.22 ERA in seven appearances, pitched all seven innings vs. Mt. SAC, allowing five hits and striking out one.

“I tried to attack each batter early to give them fewer pitches to see. For the most part, it worked,” Rosas said.

Rosas and the Dons were hurt by crucial fielding errors, allowing Mt. SAC to score three unearned runs.

“I think today we did well defensively compared to last week. Unfortunately, Mt. SAC capitalized on those small mistakes and produced,” Rosas said.

Santa Ana only had two hits but did draw six walks, giving them multiple chances to score, but they left nine runners on base.

“I think adjustments are something our team does well. Unfortunately, we had a hard time making those adjustments today,” Rosas said.

Santa Ana returns to Orange Empire Conference play next week, hosting undefeated Cypress Chargers (9-0, 8-0) on Wednesday, May 5, in a doubleheader starting at 1: p.m.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no spectators will be allowed to attend.