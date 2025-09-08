Five upcoming album releases that will rock your world

Summer is almost over, but September is a promising month for new album releases. Here’s five standouts, four of which are coming out this week.

Twenty One Pilots – Breach

Sept. 12

Drummer Josh Dun in the music video for “Drum Show”, where he sings for the first time. Photo courtesy of the record label Fueled by Ramen

After dropping the critically acclaimed Clancy last year, alternative rock duo Twenty One Pilots is back with their eighth album.

Starting with Blurryface in 2015, the duo has developed a deep lore within their music. Set in the fictional continent of Trench, the band uses lead singer Tyler Joseph’s self-insert Clancy to explore thoughts on religion, mental health, addiction and more. The band has signaled that Breach will be the end of Clancy’s story.

The band’s latest single, “Drum Show,” shifts focus to drummer Josh Dun, who sings for the first time on the song’s bridge. It’s the band’s strongest attempt at a hardcore song yet, complete with distorted guitars and Joseph’s scream before the final chorus.

Breach is sure to be one of the biggest alternative releases of 2025. It’ll have plenty of rockers for casual fans to enjoy while also providing longtime fans an end to their decade-spanning narrative.

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Sept. 26

Olivia Dean in the music video for “Nice To Each Other,” which peaked at #7 in the United Kingdom. Photo courtesy of Universal Music Ltd.

While many Americans just now discovered Olivia Dean’s music thanks to her newest single, “Man I Need,” which is now in the U.S. Spotify top 40, she’s been charting in her home country of Britain all year.

Pop-soul had a great year in 2024 thanks to tracks like Teddy Swims’ number one hit “Lose Control,” and Olivia Dean continues the trend with her 2025 singles.

“Man I Need” is Dean’s third top ten hit in the U.K. and first Hot 100 entry, debuting at 82 in the first week of September. Dean’s smooth vocals truly shine, anchored by flowing piano playing.

Featuring other solo 2025 singles like the acoustic guitar-driven “Nice to Each Other” and the self-affirming “Lady Lady,” The Art of Loving is shaping up to be one of the best pop albums released this year.

JADE – THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!

Sept. 12

JADE’s upcoming album will bring more dance pop to the charts this year. Photo courtesy of the record label RCA Records

After British girl group Little Mix dissolved in 2022, each member jumped into their own solo careers. JADE was the last to release a debut single, but will be the first to release a debut album with THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!

“Angel Of My Dreams” started out her career with a bang, as the song switches tempos and genres from synth-bass driven dance-pop and ethereal pop music to create one of the best hit songs of last year.

Pop could always use more dance, and JADE is next in line to deliver. Singles “FUFN (Fuck You For Now)” and “Fantasy” are clear highlights already with potent grooves and beats that can even get Buckingham Palace guards to boogie.

JADE has completely reinvented herself as one of the most promising acts in pop music today.

Frost Children – SISTER

Sept. 12

Frost Children’s upcoming album “SISTER” brings the party straight to you. Photo courtesy of the record labels True Panther and Dirty Hit

I first became aware of electronic duo Frost Children with their 2023 single “FLATLINE,” which samples Nintendo character Yoshi, and I’ve been following them closely ever since.

The two siblings continue to improve as producers and are going to rock the electronic music scene with SISTER.

My personal favorite single, “WHAT IS FOREVER FOR,” is a heartfelt electro-house tune lifted up by bass-thumping drops that go harder than most other dance music you’ll hear this year.

Frost Children’s SISTER will have all the bangers and more of that electronic music that will keep fans moving for the rest of the year.

Cafuné – Bite Reality

Sept. 12

Cafuné’s sophomore album looks to expand on their indie rock formula and delve into their thoughts on fame and life in general. Photo courtesy of record label Elektra Records

Despite Cafuné having over 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify, most music lovers won’t recognize their name. What they will recognize though, is the duo’s viral 2022 hit “Tek It,” which has over 1 billion combined Spotify streams.

Cafuné has fallen victim to the curse of most artists with a TikTok hit. Most people will only associate them with their biggest single, even though their other releases are fire too. Imagine if nobody ever listened to anything from PinkPantheress after “Break It Off” in 2021, it would just be wrong!

Alternative rock single “e-Asphyxiation” focuses on the band’s feelings towards their newfound fame and acts as an anthem for those who aren’t so obsessed with the online world.

The band collaborated with fellow TikTok star Riovaz on “Temporary Lover,” which stands out in their discography with an unexpected electronic edge to their usual sound.

While the duo could ride on their biggest track for a long time, that hasn’t stopped them from pumping out great music. Do not sleep on this album.