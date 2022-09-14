Students unwind from classes at The Spot

by Nicholas Wire 91

Students are beginning to spend recreational time at the Spot playing games or finding extra space to continue their studying.

The spot provides a stress-free zone. It features two televisions, a movie projector, many video games, and an area for quiet lounging. Students can borrow a PS5, XBOX-1, or a Nintendo Switch from the student staff to play on the TV, or also borrow games from the Switch to play them on to your laptop.

Additionally, the spot offers free foosball and ping pong. If you need to do homework, they have a quiet lounge area with comfortable furniture. There are plenty of charging ports available for students to use.

The Spot is located in the Johnson Center in JSC-101, next to the Associate Student Government offices.