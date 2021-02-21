Orange County Opens COVID POD at SAC

Just three days after its opening, the COVID vaccine point of dispensing (POD) at Santa Ana College has been temporarily closed due to low vaccine supply.

Santa Ana College was set to be the newest COVID vaccination POD in Orange County, however, it as well as the supersite at Disneyland have been shuttered for the time being as winter storms impact vaccine supply lines.

In an email sent by Othena, the county’s vaccine scheduling website, patients with scheduled appointments have been advised to keep their registration code.

Those awaiting a second dose have been informed of the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidelines indicating that though it is recommended the second dose be received two weeks after the first,if not feasible, it may be given up to six weeks after.

SAC Interim President Marilyn Flores in a 12 Feb email said, “Being in the center of a city that has been hardest hit by the coronavirus, we strongly advocated for our site to be selected and are proud to bring this much-needed service to you and our community.”

Currently, vaccines are available to those who live or work in Orange County and are over the age of 65 or are employed in healthcare settings. Citizenship is not an eligibility requirement, but patients will need a valid form of photo identification to verify their age or proof of employment.

Before the announcement of the shortage and subsequent closures, Rancho Santiago Community College District Chancellor, Marvin Martinez said that the county was expected to reevaluate opening scheduling to those under tier 1b in the coming days.

Tier 1b will include individuals employed in food, agriculture, education, and childcare.

Those interested in getting vaccinated or registering for when it is their turn should go to Othena’s homepage. Applicants are asked to provide their name, date of birth, email address, and phone number, and will be contacted by the county to schedule an appointment when eligibility is expanded to your tier.

To find out what tier you fall under, visit the Orange County Healthcare Agency’s eligibility page.

“Our District is committed to preventing and limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus on campuses and worksites offering free testing at both Santa Ana College and Santiago Canyon College,” said RSCCD Chancellor Marvin Martinez. “With this partnership, we are able to provide the same level of commitment to our surrounding communities as we continue to maintain a safe environment while delivering on our mission of providing quality education.”

Vaccinations will be administered in the D building, near parking lots 6 and 7. Participants will need to enter through the campus entrance at College Avenue and 17th Street.