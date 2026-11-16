The lights dim to black, showgoers slurp on overpriced beer, and bands get ready to play inside the House of Blues in the Anaheim Garden Walk on Sunday night.

The members of Emerald Street, one of the bands performing that evening, joked around with each other as they set up their equipment on stage and tuned their instruments.

For the band’s six members, some of whom grew up in Los Angeles, performing at The House of Blues that night meant more than any other show. Even though Emerald Street has played the iconic venue three times before, this fourth show reflects a decade of growth, lineup changes, and a shift away from chasing fame toward creating a mix of soft pop and rock music they could take pride in.

“We are doing this because we love music, and because we want to be the best musicians we can be for each other,” said Cameron Amintinat, lead singer and guitarist.

Formed in Los Angeles, California, Emerald Street’s evolution dates back to 2016, when they played teen rock music on the corners in front of small breweries, performing their own tunes. “Dude, it was crazy we were playing outside of these breweries in tiny corners where you could not even have a full drum kit set up,” said Cameron Amintinat.

The band’s current lineup features singer/guitarist Cameron Amintinat, followed by Daniel Diercks (trumpet), Logan MaCaulay (bass/backup vocals), Natasha Rose (drummer), Christian Lape (keys/backup vocals), and Alejandro Gonzalez (saxophone).

Emerald Street brought its fusion sound to the stage, blending the nostalgic feel of ‘80s yacht rock and city pop with intricate harmonies and layered instrumentals.

“We’re having fun and challenging ourselves,” said Amintinat. “Back then, like, we really believed that we were gonna be superstars.”

The members approached social media hoping to attract an audience, but that expectation quickly met reality.

When the band first dropped its first 28-minute, 48-second short album, very few people listened; this taught the band that they had to put out engaging content instead of whatever they wanted.

“Well, we didn’t really know how to run a social media account, so we just were like, well, we just start posting whatever. People will follow it and listen because that’s what happens in Diary of a Wimpy Kid with Roderick’s band, right? People watch them, and they’re like, oh yeah, I’ll be a fan. But we learned the hard way, when we dropped our first-ever EP, nobody listened to it, and it was like, well, you have to make actually engaging content and actually make good music to get people to listen. You can’t just put out whatever you want, you know,” said Amintinat.

Rather than continuing to chase an audience, in 2020 Emerald Street began shifting their focus towards musical growth.

Amitinat considered leaving the band to pursue his own music because he was not being included on the group’s album, but after hearing rumors of stepping up his role in the group, members Gus and Diego stepped up and made Amitinat the lead singer. It completely changed his direction, allowing Amitinat to be more of a vocal leader in the group, establishing a new vision for Emerald Street.

“We’re not going to try farming for views. We’re not going to try getting famous,” Amitinat said. “We’re going to do what we want to do, which is make challenging music that makes us better musicians.”

This shift gave Emerald Street a boost and gave the band a sense of identity that the band needed. The sound that brought together the members’ different musical backgrounds. The band drew inspiration from Japanese city pop, 80s yacht rock and even pulled inspiration from artists such as Tatsuro Yamashita and Casiopea.

Christian Lape, who contributes to the keyboard and backup vocals, said the members’ different experiences help shape the band’s identity. While some of the artists within the band come from emo and indie punk scenes, they all shared a common interest in vintage pop music.

“We’re trying to basically play songs that sound like something you’ve almost heard before, maybe in a dream,” Lape said.

The soft beats and quality carry into the band’s songwriting, where individual ideas come from collaborative efforts through arrangements, harmonies, and instrumental details. Lape pointed to “Stars Fall For You,” from their 2025 album Osaka Nights, as an example of what happens when all members contribute different elements to a song.

For the band, the details represent more than a finished recording. They reflect a group of musicians challenging one another to develop their skills while creating their own music.

The same mindset of challenging themselves changed how Emerald Street views success.

In the band’s early years, they focused more on becoming famous instead of focusing primarily on music. Now, the members place greater value on enjoying their performances, growing as musicians, and taking pride in the work they create as a group.

“Success is just enjoying playing the show,” said Diercks. “Having a good time with my friends on stage.”

The shift in focus on what the band needed to become better did not mean that they did not want the views. Lape said the group had accumulated nearly 50,000 streams across its catalog, an achievement all the members were proud of.

But numbers don’t define the band’s progress; after years of developing their sound, Emerald Street has found value in the process itself.

For the six members, performing is not about proving who or when they can become the next big thing. It is about sharing the music they have spent years refining in corner breweries and recording studios to perform for people who show up to hear it.

“Success is playing the show. Early on, there was a lot of stress around playing and doing everything right [to] hit our notes, but I think it’s more about having a good time with friends on stage; you know? We are really proud of the work we are putting in,” said Daniel Dierks.