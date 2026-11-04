Stephen Reid was scrolling through his Instagram one night last year, feeling like he had wasted potential. The Santiago Canyon College student wanted to get involved and help people, but didn’t know how. Then, he saw that student government applications were open.

After students at SCC and Santa Ana College elected him this spring, Reid was sworn in as the 2026-2027 student trustee in September. He serves as the voice of all Rancho Santiago Community College District students, sitting behind the dais at Board of Trustee meetings and casting an advisory vote for district decisions.

We sat down with Reid to hear how he became interested in representative government, what issues he’s been hearing from students at both campuses, and what he hopes to accomplish as your student trustee.

What is a student trustee and what are your duties?

Yeah, honestly, I still struggle to explaining the role. It’s a very unique role. So both schools are governed by the board of trustees. There’s one student who gets to sit on the board of trustees, where they bring the students’ perspective, and they give an advisory vote to kind of say, hey, for this issue regarding the district. Like, it could be regarding budget, regarding cutting programs, regarding hiring, whatever. The student sits on there to give the perspective of what’s in the best interest of the students … If there’s an issue, I should be the person that brings it up to the district, so decisions are being made in the favor of students. Because obviously, [the board] is here to represent the community colleges. Every single decision should be to benefit the people that go to these colleges, and I’m making sure that that’s happening.

What made you want to be a student trustee?

My first exposure was as a Santiago Canyon College student. I was able to sit in the budget meetings where I got to see the college presidents, some vice chancellors, a lot of district people, and just seeing how all parts [of the budget] worked. Learning about different things like Fund 11, Fund 13, how they coexist, the difference between adjunct and full-time faculty, how those systems work, how the funding system worked, the budget allocation model, that stuff. As a business major, it was super, super interesting to me, and I realized that it wasn’t just those small things. It’s district-level decisions. Being able to represent students was super important to me. Like, I was the inter-club council president last year. I was the chief justice, and a lot of that is doing stuff for the community, making sure events are going well, and also making sure student voices are heard, improving constantly. And I think that my skills in those positions allowed me to transition to the trustee position really well.

What made you interested in going into student government at SCC?

The reason I decided to go through the student government path was just that, in high school I wasn’t involved, and I’d go home. I’d do my homework and kind of just do what I do: TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube, whatever, and it was a feeling of, wow, there’s so much wasted potential. I could be doing a lot more. Getting involved, helping people, because it was something I really cared about, but I was just too scared to make that effort. I was just scrolling through Instagram, and I saw the applications were open. I signed up. I ended up getting a position called recording secretary, and then I kind of just took that, ran with it, whatever opportunities I got. I was so, so glad that I did that. I got to meet so many new people. It really makes me feel like I know every single person because it gives you the opportunity to have conversations with people you never would have.

In your role as student trustee, what do you hope to accomplish?

I have a few ideas in mind of what I want to bring up, but the whole point of being here is that I’m representing constituents. I think it’s kind of selfish if you go to the table of oh, here’s what I want. I want this. I want that. You don’t consult anyone else’s ideas before you make those decisions. And so my entire thought process of going for this is just being the voice of other people being projected out. My goal is if there’s an issue at Santa Ana College, I want to make sure everyone knows about it. If there’s an issue at SEC, I want to make sure everybody knows about it, not just people who are like, oh, we want this issue solved here, we want this issue solved here.

While Reid is new to board meetings, seen here at the Oct. 26 meeting, his business major background helps him understand the financials of the district. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

What has being at RSCCD board of trustees meetings been like?

It’s been a very surreal experience. I am still a student at the end of the day. I’m 19 years old, and hearing about these issues, sometimes I’m like, wow, is this something I can speak on? But then I really think about it. I’ve gone through these experiences. I’ve lived through this. I know people who have gone through issues, and this is something that affects people’s lives, and they’re all here for the students. They need a student to be able to represent the issues because they can’t just make decisions on something without hearing from the people they’re representing. So just being able to think about that has made me a lot more comfortable, much more willing to speak to people and speak out.

What issues have you been hearing people bringing up at SCC?

SCC specifically, we have some defunding with the Talon, our school magazine. Some of the faculty have had to pay out of pocket just to fund this. Another one has been the food options. We just did a survey on that, but [Hawk’s Perch] closes at 12 p.m., and we don’t have it open on Mondays, for example. And then we are kind of an isolated college, so the food options are very, very limited. So bringing more food options and making sure that all students have something they can eat.

SAC?

[The track] is one of the issues that I’ve heard about. I want to be able to advocate for students with that. That’s something that hopefully I can get started working on soon because that is an issue. Seeing that so many people were, you know, passionate about that, especially being around Santa Ana College, a lot of areas surrounding it are definitely a little bit rougher. So safety is a big issue, and every student should be able to feel safe. Santa Ana College should be a hub for people to come to campus and feel completely safe with no issues.

How can students contact you to voice their concerns?

The most important thing is that whenever there’s an issue, it needs to be documented to make sure that there is proof that the students are hearing about it. So, email is honestly the best way to reach out. If I hear something in person, I would tell someone, hey, please email that to me so I can get that on the record so we can show proof that students are facing these issues. So anything like just a question, concern, any kind of feedback, me personally, if I’m not doing something, I would love to hear from just absolutely anyone about any of the issues going on.

Student trustee Stephen Reid can be contacted at reid_stephen@rsccd.edu

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.