El Don’s editorial board has removed four articles and one photo illustration made by a first-semester staff reporter from the el Don News website. Earlier this week, editors discovered that the reporter used AI to generate text for the articles, to elongate a copyrighted image as a photo illustration, and claimed the original work as their own.

As outlined in el Don’s AI policy, there is zero tolerance for the submission of AI-generated work as one’s own. Generative AI cannot be used to produce, modify, or generate language, reporting, or ideas that are not a student’s own. The staff reporter used ChatGPT to generate text for multiple opinion and sports pieces, along with elongating an image used as a photo illustration for one of the opinion pieces. They also claimed that they created the copyrighted photo illustration from scratch using CapCut.

As an organization, el Don believes in only publishing original student reporting, and in its 102-year history, it is remained standard practice that student reporters remain accurate and honest in their reporting. We take this situation very seriously, and take full responsibility and accountability for the staff reporter’s actions, and will do everything in our power to ensure that AI-generated text is caught before publication.

El Don is a training ground for the next generation of multimedia journalists, and because students are focused on learning, mistakes will happen. In that spirit, we do not believe that these mistakes should ruin any students’ ability to learn from them or that these mistakes should follow them into their future lives or careers.

With that in mind, we will not be naming the staff reporter, but they are no longer a staff reporter, and faculty are following the appropriate and college-required procedures.

Members of our community may feel hurt or betrayed by what has occurred. We understand. We are too. El Don is focused on maintaining the trust of our community and building on our legacy of award-winning student journalism.

If you have any questions, please contact Fall 2026 Editor-in-Chief Maxwell Reed at maxwellreed@eldonnews.org

or editor@eldonnews.org.