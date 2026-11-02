Defense takes center stage in Dons’ clean sheet against Rustlers

Santa Ana College’s men’s soccer team relied on timely attacking plays and disciplined defense to keep a clean sheet, keeping Golden West College off the scoreboard through two halves in a 2-0 victory on Oct. 27.

Playing in a 4-3-3 formation, Santa Ana weathered the storm early from Golden West, who pressured the Dons through the first half of the game.

Santa Ana’s Jaziel Segura forced Golden West’s Aaron Espinoza into a turnover, causing the Rustlers to lose possession and leading to a free possession for the Dons.

The Dons then capitalized on a timely play that led to a goal in the 15th minute from Jesus Melgoza, who had missed the last 4 games.

Thomas Rivas had one shot attempt against Golden West. The midfielder received a yellow card at the 65th minute on Oct. 27. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don

“I was gonna go to my left, but then I put him in a little bit of a shake, and then I went to my right, and then Haciel was making a run in behind, and I was about to put him in, but I saw the keeper out of his line, and I decided I was just gonna take a shot. I put it back post on the right, and it just went in. It felt good,” said Melgoza.

The way Melgoza spoke about the game and his comeback really speaks volumes about how much he missed playing in matches and what it means to represent his teammates, for whom he goes all out on the pitch.

“It definitely felt like it hurt my heart more than my actual injury. Being out, just tanking these games, especially because every single game that we tanked, it was just our own mistakes. So finally, to be able to be back and be a true leadership presence on the field, it’s like no other feeling,” said Melgoza.

Golden West looked for many equalizers, earning 8 corner kicks all game, kicking 5 in the 1st half along with 5 shots on goal but did not strike inside the net once.

Santa Ana started the second half scoring a goal in the 45th minute through a quick combination play. Freshman forward number 22 Greg Gonzales sent a pass forward from the middle of the field to Santa Ana’s number 9, who attacked from the left side and ultimately finished the opportunity on goal for the Dons.

Santa Ana never dominated this game offensively, having just 2 corner kicks and 5 shots on target the entire game, but when the opportunity struck, the Dons took advantage of their timely shots.

From the 55th minute onward, Santa Ana’s defensive backline remained composed and in charge of the game, denying Golden West opportunities. The leading player on defense being Alejandro Quintero, having 5 saves in the second half with 11 total the entire game.

The two teams had a total of 24 fouls: SAC with 11 and Golden West with 3. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don

“My backline always has my back, and I have full faith in them that they are always going to be there for me,” said goalkeeper Alejandro Quintero.

Santa Ana’s next match is on Tuesday, Oct. 3rd, facing Orange Coast College.