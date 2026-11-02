Anyone is better than Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom is a clown who doesn’t own up to his own mistakes, and when he does, it is for political benefit. He has been caught too many times with his hand in the cookie jar, and the Democrats in California let him get away with it. He is not for the people, he is for the establishment. At this point, a brick would be better than Newsom.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, I’ve seen firsthand how expensive it has become to live in California. From gas and groceries to housing, I’ve watched everyday costs continue to rise under Governor Newsom. After nearly eight years in office, we’re still struggling with many of the same problems he promised to address.

Before becoming governor in 2019, Newsom was mayor of San Francisco and then served as lieutenant governor. While he cannot be blamed for every problem California faces, he has the power to sign or veto legislation and influence how the state spends its money. After nearly eight years in office, his administration should be held accountable for how it has responded to California’s ongoing problems.

Three things about Newsom that I can’t stand: his smug attitude, his lack of accountability, and the way he seems to dismiss every Californian. He continues to sign legislation that I believe puts more pressure on Californians, leaving the question of whether his decisions actually benefit the people he’s supposed to represent.

Newsom also seems to believe he’s above the law he expects Californians to follow. During Covid, he attended a dinner at the French Laundry restaurant while urging the people to avoid gatherings, raising questions about his judgment and relationships with lobbyists. His actions remind me of the phrase, “rules for thee, but not for me.”

While Newsom’s supporters point to expanded healthcare access and housing assistance, critics continue questioning his spending decisions. Republican Assembly Leader James Gallagher criticized his spending, stating, “Newsom played fast and loose with our money and now the game is up.” A June 2025 PPIC survey also found that 91% of Republicans and 63% of independents disapproved of Newsom’s job performance.

While Newsom didn’t start the California high-speed rail project, which voters approved in 2008, his administration has continued to support it despite years of delays and rising costs. Although construction is still underway, Californians have yet to see any forward momentum. With $16 billion already invested, taxpayers have every right to question when the project will finally be completed.

Taxes are another issue with Newsom. Californians have been dealing with high taxes and rising gas prices for years under Newsom’s watch, making it harder for families to afford everyday life. In October, California’s average gas price was $6.18 per gallon compared to the national average of $4.30. Many Californians are paying more just to get to work or school. With refineries citing high operating costs and regulations as reasons for closing, Californians are left wondering how much more they can afford.

Homelessness was one of the other major issues Newsom promised to address when he ran for governor. According to a 2024 California State Auditor report, the state has given nearly $24 billion toward homelessness and housing programs over five years but failed to track spending and the effectiveness of all programs. Despite this failed investment, California continues to struggle with homelessness, leaving taxpayers questioning how effectively their money is being spent.

According to CalMatters, California’s cost of living is nearly 11% higher than the national average, with rent 53% higher and utilities 63% higher. A December 2025 PPIC report also found that the average California business faces 3,737 regulatory restrictions, compared to the national median of 1,400. While Newsom cannot control inflation alone, his administration can work to reduce unnecessary regulations and make housing development easier.

As California moves on from nearly eight years under the governor, candidates like Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton offer different visions for the state’s future. Both will have to convince Californians that they can address homelessness, housing costs and high taxes.

Whether California continues in a similar direction or takes a different approach, voters will have to decide what kind of change they want. After nearly eight years under Newsom, some Californians may enter the election with one simple thought: Anything’s better than Gavin Newsom.