Zach Bryan’s new EP brings self-reflection into listeners’ ears

Two weeks ago, Zach Bryan released his latest project, Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs. The EP was released the same week as the 10-year anniversary of his honorable discharge from the United States Navy. The timing gives Bryan the opportunity to use his latest project to both self-reflect and look forward to the future on tracks like “Lodi When” and “You’ll Get By.”

While an experimental project at its base, Zach Bryan’s new EP Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs is the perfect blend of storytelling and rhythm. The sound resembles that of Noah Kahan’s folk, soft songwriting and Kings of Leon’s alternative rock production. This project serves as a way to reflect and look forward to the future, while still advocating for the issues of the present. Bryan continues to become a better writer and performer as time goes on, with his latest project being his most complete work.

Bryan relays an important message about adolescent hardships and how to deal with them through this project, which starts with the EP’s lengthy title. From my perspective, the title Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs speaks to the lack of focus we give male adolescence. This is the time that most men, and most people in general, first experience mental health and confidence issues. As men, it is often portrayed as weak to show your emotions, speak about your troubles, and ask for help. This period is so often used to help treat the other people in our lives, not making time for our own health. Thus, making young manhood a vital organ that is often donated or passed over, a point reinforced by the title and Zach’s retelling of this period of his life.

The 30-year old folk country artist also uses his platform to discuss the political issues important to him. On his 2026 album, With Heaven On Top, Bryan’s “Bad News” calls out the tactics and inhumanity of ICE. The Oklahoman faced lots of backlash regarding the song and faced even more when he addressed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, wearing a “Free Palestine” shirt during his Gillette Stadium concert, which broke an attendance record.

He speaks out on the EP’s second track, “Robot Killed The Working Man.” This track goes through the story of a small town that has lost its charm as time went on. In addition, the song covers a man who, despite being a perfect worker, has been replaced by a machine. The most prominent lines come near the end of the song. “There’s no one to be angry at every time a working man falls, just more ads for gambling and more ads for more of it all.”

Bryan’s final song of Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs, “You’ll Get By,” serves as a hopeful reminder song. Bryan sings reminders to “be kind when it ain’t easy,” blending affirmations directed towards the audience but also a few for himself. To me, this song embodies the whole project. Bryan is using this project for himself, clearly writing every song based on some sort of experience or epitome. After lots of reflection and self-criticism, the artist expresses the importance of self-assurance to balance it out.

This project also marks a new era of sobriety in the country singer’s career. The track “Is The Blue Tangled In You?” displays new alternative rock sounds that clearly take heavy inspiration from artists such as Kings of Leon, whom Bryan collaborated with twice last year. Bryan also uses recordings in the background of the song: in one, he criticises his desires and behavior, and the other features recordings of his late mother. The song evokes any “3 a.m. reflection time,” when just about every adolescent, especially males, has had thoughts about not being enough. Despite being a mere interlude, the sound bites are what stick out most in the song to me. While not being my favorite track at first, continued listening has made the song my favorite on the project for its feelings of raw emotion and self-reflection.

Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs contains two tracks with standout collaborations, one that has become a fan favorite and another which has flown under the radar. Bryan had not collaborated much before summer 2025. He has never made music with names this big. The first song is “Lies,” which is a duet with Lana Del Rey and quickly took the No. 1 spot on Apple Music’s top songs US chart. The song blends Del Rey’s classic laid-back sound with the softness and keys highlighted on Zach’s 2023 self-titled album. The track depicts a dysfunctional relationship, as most young relationships are, nearing its end. The line, “tell me the truth when it’s hardest to say, even if it means that you’re leaving this way,” marks the turning point of the relationship and the song. This song is the favorite for most listeners.

However, I prefer the other feature track, “Plainsman,” which is a collaboration between Bryan and the country group Turnpike Troubadours. This song is for the country crowd, blending Turnpike’s strings with Bryan’s soft vocals to create a sound reminiscent of Bryan’s song “Quiet, Heavy Dreams” from his 2020 album by the same name. The song covers the artists’ love for the plains, where both come from. Both of these artists are reflecting on leaving home for the first time. The setting may change, but the love does not.

All of Bryan’s experiences come together to form a beautifully complete EP. Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs is the latest example of art imitating life.