Dons Earn Straight-Set Victory Over San Diego City College

Santa Ana College women’s volleyball defeated San Diego City 3–0, earning a straight-set victory behind a strong offensive and defensive performance in their home opener.

The Dons finished the match with 73 attacks and a .096 hitting percentage while recording 29 assists. Santa Ana also made an impact defensively, collecting 51 digs and four block assists.

Libero Gabriella Colombo led Santa Ana’s defensive effort with 23 digs while also contributing across serve receive and defense. Colombo said her focus was on helping relieve pressure from the team’s hitters.

“I wanted to take off as much pressure as I was able to from the hitters around me, whether that was in serve receive, defense, or even just little things like getting free balls,” Colombo said.

Santa Ana also recorded three total blocks, including one solo block and four block assists, while limiting San Diego City to zero recorded kills, assists, digs and points in the available match statistics.

With the win, the Dons improved to 3–1 overall and extended their winning streak to three matches. The Dons are now 1–0 at home, 1–1 on the road and 1-0 neutral. Their current three-match winning streak has already surpassed last season’s longest winning streak of two matches. With several new freshmen joining the roster this season, the Dons are continuing to build chemistry and establish themselves early in the season.