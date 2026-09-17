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September 17, 2026
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SAC security, Santa Ana Police Department involved in on-campus arrest

A man suspected of recording in the women’s restroom is taken into custody by Santa Ana Police officers on Sept. 10, 2026. Photo courtesy of Ricardo Diaz De Leon
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An arrest was made outside of the Santa Ana College C building on Thursday, Sept. 10. The situation occurred after the suspect was allegedly taking pictures of a woman in a C building restroom.

“I was about to enter the building to my photography class when I started hearing screaming,” Ricardo Diaz De Leon said in an interview. The screaming was followed by a group of students running out of an art class to confront the suspect. This eventually led to the group cornering the man, allowing De Leon to question the suspect.

When De Leon asked those involved in the cornering of the suspect, they responded saying things such as “he was in the female restroom.” The suspect claimed to De Leon that he was in the women’s restroom “by accident,” but the victim claimed the suspect was taking pictures of her.

Once the situation was deescalated, a faculty member had the opportunity to contact Campus Security. According to De Leon, it took around five minutes for security to arrive.

Once arriving on the scene of the crime, Campus Security managed to control the situation. “We detained him under his own free will,” SAC Security Sergeant Don Voght said in an interview. From there, Campus Security handed the situation over to the Santa Ana Police Department, who arrested the suspect.

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