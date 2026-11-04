Following the retirement of Chancellor Marvin Martinez on Oct. 16, an ad hoc committee was formed to find an interim chancellor.

Members of the committee include Interim board president Tina Arias Miller, along with trustees Phillip Yarbrough and David Crockett, according to Yarbrough.

“You can get an interim chancellor pretty quickly. You don’t have to do a lot,” Yarbrough said. “They have a requirement that they have a master’s degree and some sort of experience in administration. But that’s it for an interim chancellor.”

Although Martinez had previously been put on paid administrative leave and was in his second month when he retired, he also has a claim against the district, according to Trustee John Hanna.

“He has some personal issues that I can’t talk about. Some that don’t even reflect any of his work here, but there are some issues that I understand why he might retire,” Hanna said, “I wish him the best, but this district is moving forward.”

Yarbrough has not been told about the reasons behind the former chancellor’s retirement due to a complaint Martinez filed against him, which Trustee Zeke Hernandez said was done to protect the district and Yarbrough.

“They say that, according to the attorneys for the district, I have a conflict with him and because of that they won’t tell me anything,” Yarbrough said.

Yarbrough is also not able to participate in any closed session discussions regarding Martinez because of the complaint.

At the time of his retirement, Martinez had roughly 18 months left on his contract, which RSCCD will not have to pay out.

“He is no longer receiving a salary from the District, and RSCCD is not obligated to pay the remaining term of his employment contract,” according to an email statement from the district provided to el Don.

Martinez was originally hired as chancellor the day after Raul Rodriguez’s official retirement on June 30, 2019, a whole year after Rodriguez first announced his retirement on June 22.

“It could take some time because we, the board, would have to make the selection of an interim. So that would take, I don’t know, just six months, possibly,” Hernandez said.

Iris Ingram will continue as acting chancellor until an interim chancellor is found.