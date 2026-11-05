11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

Polls have been open for a few hours now at the Santa Ana College women’s gym. The line started on the other side of the east-facing door and stretched out the length of the bushes lining the walkway. About 10 people: students, parents and workers, amalgamated simply as voters.

Lined up were mostly people on their way to work or getting a quick lunch vote in, along with a sprinkling of students. The consensus was that voting is people’s civil duty, and there is a responsibility to vote for those who do not have the ability to do so.

Some voters showed up as a family, including many with their kids in tow. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

Voter Fern put it like this: ”I wanted to vote for those who don’t have a voice and need to be heard.” She made sure to add, “F*** ice” at the end.

Immigration was a common theme as an important issue that brought people to the polls today.

SAC Student Giovani said he was here to vote for his family, “For what’s right.”

35-year-old Patricia expressed how important it is for the youth to come out and participate in the voting process. “We often think our voice will not be heard, but it is, and it is impactful.”

Voter Andre added, “Especially with local government, we’re able to affect things and hopefully turn things for the better.”

4:00 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.

Pets were allowed at the gymnasium during voting. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

Parking lot 1 was covered in long tree shadows from the late afternoon sun, and the blue sky was decorated with clouds suitable for a Springfield introduction. A low murmur came from shifting students and people waiting to vote, looking up from their phones every now and then. There was the sound of traffic behind the voice of a poll worker coming out to collect mail-in ballot drop-offs.

By this time, the line stretched past the W building onto the walkway, about 30 people. Inside, there were a little over 20 voting booths. The poll workers were patient and kind, working carefully and quickly. Signage was posted and easy to read.

Voter Edean told us the reason he voted today was that, “It was close. It was quick. It was on my way home from work. It was convenient.”

More and more voters showed up as the day went on, leading to packed lines by the end of the day . Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

Any type of resistance could negatively affect voter turnout. The ballot was so long this voting cycle, people were taking a bit longer to fill them out than in past elections. Still, the line moved smoothly, but it grew nonetheless.

By the time Edean was leaving, the line stretched to the H building, almost doubling in size. At the time the polls closed at 8 p.m., the line was capped all the way at the entrance plaza, with well over 100 people.