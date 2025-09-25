In Photos: Fiestas Patrias 2025

Even with the recent presence of ICE in and around Orange County, people from Santa Ana and beyond gathered on Fourth Street to celebrate Mexican Independence Day. Attendees waved Mexican flags, wore traditional clothing and danced bailes folklórico to show pride in their culture and traditions. The colorful weekend festivities showed solidarity within the community through food, music and fun.

Recharging with a midday snack. Photo by Dylan Burch

Multiple flag vendors were seen throughout the event. This vendor had a flag highlighting the Mexican American identity. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don Street vendors watched the festivities from their carts. Photo by Guadalupe Hernandez

Bailes folklórico dancers performed in the streets in their colorful dresses. Photo by Ciara Dortch

Santa Ana city council members stand on stage during El Grito. Photo by Chloe Petrucci

Food trucks gave attendees a chance to recharge during Fiestas Patrias. Photo by Dylan Burch