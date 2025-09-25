Dark
September 25, 2025
In Photos: Fiestas Patrias 2025

Horse riders wearing traditional Mexican clothing riding down Main Street. Photo by Alex Helguero / el Don
by

Even with the recent presence of ICE in and around Orange County, people from Santa Ana and beyond gathered on Fourth Street to celebrate Mexican Independence Day. Attendees waved Mexican flags, wore traditional clothing and danced bailes folklórico to show pride in their culture and traditions. The colorful weekend festivities showed solidarity within the community through food, music and fun.

Recharging with a midday snack. Photo by Dylan Burch
Multiple flag vendors were seen throughout the event. This vendor had a flag highlighting the Mexican American identity. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don
Street vendors watched the festivities from their carts. Photo by Guadalupe Hernandez
Bailes folklórico dancers performed in the streets in their colorful dresses. Photo by Ciara Dortch
Santa Ana city council members stand on stage during El Grito. Photo by Chloe Petrucci
Food trucks gave attendees a chance to recharge during Fiestas Patrias. Photo by Dylan Burch
Flags were held high, showing pride in the country they live in and the land where their family is from. Photo by Chloe Petrucci
