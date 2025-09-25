Even with the recent presence of ICE in and around Orange County, people from Santa Ana and beyond gathered on Fourth Street to celebrate Mexican Independence Day. Attendees waved Mexican flags, wore traditional clothing and danced bailes folklórico to show pride in their culture and traditions. The colorful weekend festivities showed solidarity within the community through food, music and fun.
What a vibrant display of *dtsa* pride! Its fantastic to see the streets of Santa Ana so alive with color during *Fiestas Patrias*. The *folklorico dancers* looked absolutely stunning, though I wonder if their *colorful dresses* got tangled in the enthusiastic *flags* waving everywhere. And lets give a shoutout to the *food trucks* for keeping everyone energized – because nothing says celebration like refueling on tacos. Its great to see the community come together, even if the *two-party system* seems to be taking a backseat this year. Keep the spirit alive, *dtsa*!