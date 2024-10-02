Students ride free with Metrolink: visit these four spots

Without a car traveling feels more like a chore than something to enjoy. While the bus is a great option for nearby destinations, going a further distance is a hassle. When looking for internships, my applications are forced to stay within Orange County, since Los Angeles is such an unattainable distance.

I never thought my college enrollment would be the solution to my problem, but through Metrolink’s Student Adventure Pass (SAP) any student with a valid ID can access the train for free. Metrolink is a regional commuter rail system that consists of over 60 stations, eight lines, and six connecting counties. The SAP provides opportunities for students to gain new experiences by exploring Southern California.

Renewed till June 2025, Metrolink is a great choice for students who have yet to get a driver’s license, do not own a car or simply want a break from driving. The pass is accessible through the Metrolink app by signing up for an account with a current student email, or getting a physical copy from a ticket machine (available for round-trip tickets only).

If your destination is further than the Metrolink can take you, the pass also provides free access to connecting transit like Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA), The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA) and Riverside Transit Agency (RTA).

Figuring out what train to take may seem intimidating at first, but the key is to familiarize yourself with the rail lines to know what direction you are traveling in. Rail lines include:

Antelope Valley Line: from Lancaster to LA Union Station

Inland Empire-Orange County Line: from downtown San Bernardino to Oceanside

Orange County Line: from LA Union Station to Oceanside

Riverside Line: from downtown Riverside to LA Union Station (not available on weekends)

San Bernardino Line: from downtown San Bernardino to LA Union Station

Ventura County Line: from east Ventura to LA Union Station

91 Perris Valley Line: from south Perris to LA Union Station

Arrow Service: from downtown San Bernardino to Redlands University

When traveling, know whether you are heading inbound or outbound. Inbound refers to travel toward a destination while outbound refers to travel away from a destination. Metrolink trains are bilevel, with seating available on multiple levels. Unlike taking the bus, Metrolink features restrooms, tables and bike storage. Metrolink follows the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and accommodates people with mobility aids on the first level of the train.

While there are many destinations you can travel with the train, here are four stops to consider that are all under an hour away from the Santa Ana Train Station. All of these destinations are easily walkable from their respective drop-off locations.

Stop #1: Fullerton

The Night Owl is a bohemian cafe that offers indoor and outdoor seating. Photo by Ash Mojica / el Don

18 min from Santa Ana station

Fullerton is just a short trip from the Santa Ana Train Station, providing easy access to Fullerton’s artistic downtown area. Downtown Fullerton acts as a great alternative to those who enjoy Santa Ana’s downtown feel.

Downtown Fullerton appeals best to coffee lovers and avid readers. With a variety of shops to choose from, travelers can enjoy a book-coffee combo starting from Half Off Books Records and Films, or enjoy the eclectic vibes offered down the street from The Night Owl, a coffee shop that hosts open mic poetry every last Sunday of the month. I spent my extra time browsing through a diverse collection of shops, losing track of time as I window shopped.

Stop #2: San Juan Capistrano

Some buildings in Los Rios Historic District date back to 1794. Photo by Ash Mojica / el Don

30 min from Santa Ana train station

Take the Orange County Line to Oceanside to get from Santa Ana to San Juan Capistrano. I was shocked by how fast and easy this trip was. As someone who loves to learn about history while traveling, San Juan Capistrano was both fun and educational.

The Los Rios Historic District is the drop-off point for San Juan Capistrano. Recognized as the oldest neighborhood in California, history seeps from the adobe homes that surround the station. Tourists take photos while basking in history and nature. In the distance you can hear the train whistling each hour.

A few minutes south is the San Juan Capistrano Mission, an iconic stone mission that is considered the birthplace of Orange County. The nearby gift shops with souvenir postcards and apparel, and antique stores filled with vintage clothes and toys welcomed curious tourists.

Stop #3: San Clemente Pier

A shining sun and gentle breeze makes for a great day at the beach. Photo by Ash Mojica / el Don

40 min from Santa Ana train station

My next stop after San Juan Capistrano was San Clemente, a city known for gorgeous beaches that run along the coast. It is a great replacement for more popular and crowded beaches such as Newport and Huntington. To get directly to the beach, stop at the San Clemente Pier (a stop only offered on the weekends). The trip offers beautiful beach front views while traversing the coast and accessing the closest drop-off to the beach.

After getting off the train, visitors can either head straight to the pier, walk along the shore or enjoy a coffee. Along the shoreline I watched couples take strolls, their hands interlocked while children built sand castles. On the pier, fishermen waited for a big catch while seagulls flew overhead. San Clemente’s powerful sun shines throughout the day.

Grab a quick coffee before heading to the beach. Bear Coast Coffee Roasters, located across the tracks, offers a classic menu with a few fun options like their lavender caramel latte. With a coffee in hand, the lull of the waves offers a soothing backdrop for a nice walk by the water.

Staring out the window on my way back to Santa Ana, I realized I never once went to the beach during the summer. Only with access to the SAP could I finally have access to the ocean. I encourage students to take advantage of the pass to enjoy a fun and relaxing trip to the water.

Stop #4: Los Angeles Union Station

Six out of eight Metrolink rail lines stop at LA Union Station. Photo by Ash Mojica / el Don

1 hour from Santa Ana train station

The Orange County Line takes riders straight to the heart of downtown Los Angeles, with a convenient drop-off at LA Union Station, allowing students to easily skip the hassle of LA traffic and expensive parking prices.

I chose to visit three iconic spots in LA, walkable to anyone getting off at Union Station.

1. Olvera Street, located across from the station, is a historic outdoor Mexican marketplace dating back to the 1800s.The street is lined up with merchants selling handcrafted Mexican pottery, colorful, traditional dresses, wooden crosses and small guitars. Olvera Street is a low-cost adventure with access to free museums and outdoor events like Avila Adobe and the Museum of Social Justice.

Olveritas has served customers on Olvera Street for over 25 years. Photo by Ash Mojica / el Don

2. A few minutes west of Union Station sits Little Tokyo, LA’s historic Japanese American district enveloped in homages to Dodgers’ superstar pitcher Shohei Ohtani. Many shops had attracted big crowds with shoppers wanting sweet treats like Japanese pastries and boba and the latest imports from Japan.

Enjoy a bowl of ramen from Ramen Yamadaya or a sweet treat from Cafe Dulce. Photo by Ash Mojica / el Don

3. East of Union Station is Chinatown, a historic, commercial center of Chinese businesses packed with traditional restaurants and eye-catching architecture. I enjoyed visiting famous landmarks like the bronze statue of Bruce Lee and the Foo Chow Restaurant featured in Jackie Chan’s Rush Hour.

Chinese paper lanterns hang from the rooftops in Chinatown Central Plaza. Photo by Ash Mojica / el Don

For more information on Metrolink’s Student Adventure Pass including how to sign up and active your pass visit: https://metrolinktrains.com/ticketsOverview/discounts/student-adventure-pass/