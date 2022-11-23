IN PHOTOS: Viva La Vida’s 8th Annual Festival

by Lizeth Martinez 45

Flor de cempasúchil, candles, incense, skull-painted faces, and more, adorned 4th Street at Viva La Vida’s 8th annual Day of the Dead event on Saturday, Nov 5th, 2022.

Chinelos, traditional disguised dancers from Morelos, Mexico, danced down 4th Street between Main and French as others joined and musicians followed. The colorful dancers guided the attendees to 4th and N Sycamore where banda music played at full volume.

Featuring various youth performances including Godinez Mariachi de Oro, Carr Mariachi Los Astros, SAHS Vocal Group, and Ballet Folklorico Relampago del Cielo. Vendors gathered, selling hand-painted tiles, handmade jewelry, knick-knacks, imported goods, and more.