IN PHOTOS: Viva La Vida’s 8th Annual Festival

Lizeth Martinez
Lizeth Martinez
November 23, 2022
viva la vida-17
On the evening of Nov. 5th, the streets of Santa Ana were filled with multiple festivals such as Viva La Vida. Photo by Lizeth Martinez / el Don

Flor de cempasúchil, candles, incense, skull-painted faces, and more, adorned 4th Street at Viva La Vida’s 8th annual Day of the Dead event on Saturday, Nov 5th, 2022.

Chinelos, traditional disguised dancers from Morelos, Mexico, danced down 4th Street between Main and French as others joined and musicians followed. The colorful dancers guided the attendees to 4th and N Sycamore where banda music played at full volume.

Featuring various youth performances including Godinez Mariachi de Oro, Carr Mariachi Los Astros, SAHS Vocal Group, and Ballet Folklorico Relampago del Cielo. Vendors gathered, selling hand-painted tiles, handmade jewelry, knick-knacks, imported goods, and more. 

Chinelo with Calavera, skull, face paint dances down 4th Street with a crowd of people. Photo by Lizeth Martinez / el Don
Chinelos, traditional disguised dancers from Morelos, Mexico, danced as others joined and musicians followed. Photo by Lizeth Martinez / el Don
With their altar, honoring the lives lost in detention centers at the U.S./Mexico border, Karla Navarro and Tanya Navarro honored the untold stories of those affected by I.C.E. Photo by Lizeth Martinez / el Don
Lizbeth Lopez’s altar memorializes the Lopez, Villegas and Diaz families along with their neighbors. Photo by Lizeth Martinez / el Don
Flor de cempasúchil, marigolds, are used to adorn graves and alters during Day of the Dead. Photo by Lizeth Martinez / el Don
Frosty and the 5000s perform between Spurgeon and 4th Street. Photo by Lizeth Martinez / el Don

