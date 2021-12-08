8 cozy study spots for Finals Week

Here is a compiled list of some of the coziest places in OC to study at depending on your preference.

It’s near the end of the semester, and finals week is coming up. Finding a study spot right now has been a little tricky considering there aren’t many places you can sit down for a few hours and try to cram in those last-minute study sessions. Here are some local spots to check out.

Pictured Aromatic Arabic Coffee Blend and the Rose Iced Coffee Rosé.

For the Early Bird:

Places that are open before 7 a.m. for the early bird looking for a morning cup of coffee and a good place to study.

Philz Coffee:

The ambiance is bright and open and cheery. At this location, early in the morning you’ll see people coming in and out. Some coffee-goers are from the nearby business park and some are students. Luckily, this place is great for anyone looking for the comforting sounds of a coffee machine brewing and background chatter. Bring a pair of headphones and you can dissipate into your own little world with a good playlist.

They are located across South Coast Plaza Mall in Costa Mesa, parking is limited and located on the backside of the building.

Tip: They only brew pour over coffee (no espresso machines).

Hours: Open Monday through Friday 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Weekends from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 3420 Bristol Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Pictured Iced Coffee from Hidden House Coffee in Santa Ana

Hidden House Coffee:

This coffee shop is almost quite literally hidden (pun intended) on a quiet street in the historic Lacy Neighborhood in Santa Ana. The shop aesthetic is a combination of rustic and industrial styles, with an open floor layout. It’s the definition of a lowkey environment for studying. Seating is limited inside, but there is additional seating on the outdoor patio. They roast their own coffee beans, have affordable prices, and sell in house made pastries.

Address: 511 E Santa Ana Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Hours: Open Everyday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pictured Cappuccino with dried roses from Dripp Coffee

Dripp Coffee:

Upon entering you’ll be greeted by low lighting, nostalgic beats over the speakers and colorful tiles. For the artsy folks, there is a book wall installation that decorates the entryway. They offer a wide range of artisanal teas and coffees (lattes included). There is limited seating, but a comfortable couch area and table seating to choose from. Dripp Coffee is located in Downtown Fullerton on Harbor and Chapman.

Address: 500 N Harbor Blvd Suite B, Fullerton, CA 92832

Hours: Open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pictured is the inside of Harbor House Cafe on Pacific Coast Highway.

Open Late-Night with Food:

Places that close later that offer food and coffee, and a place to study.

Harbor House Cafe:

Harbor House Cafe is a charming retro diner located on Pacific Coast Highway. Inside this quaint and cozy restaurant the walls are covered from wall to ceiling with memorabilia, photographs, and vintage posters (even the bathroom is decorated). This place oozes nostalgia and good memories. The menu consists of classic diner food, generous portions, and a good cup of joe. For those dining late, the kitchen closes at 1 a.m. but the restaurant closes at 2 a.m.

Pictured night-time view of Harbor House Cafe on Pacific Coast Highway

Address: 16341 CA-1, Sunset Beach, CA 90742

Hours: Open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Open Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The Night Owl:

This is a small quiet coffee shop located on the corner of W Amerige and Harbor Blvd in Downtown Fullerton. A large owl can be found painted on the side of the aging red brick building. The inside features low lighting, vintage decor, and artwork by local artists. Unique to other coffee shops in the area, they regularly have live music performances in their back patio in the late evenings.

Address: 200 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92832

Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday 8 a.m to 10 p.m.

Monday and Thursdays Closed.

Urth Caffé Orange:

Urth Cafe is located downtown in the Orange Circle. If you don’t mind a little noise, this coffee shop has everything you need, food, coffee and tea. You can even order your own pot of coffee if you’re gonna need more than one cup. They open until 11 p.m. on the weekends, so it’s perfect for late night studying.

Address: 100 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92866

Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and Sunday.

Saturdays 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Looking for a Quiet Place:

For those looking for a quiet place to study like a bookstore or the library.

Barnes & Noble:

This Barnes & Noble is located across from Main Place Mall. This bookstore is perfect if you need a little peace and quiet, and also want to browse their book selection. They have a small cafe with pastries and coffee. This is a good place to sit and enjoy a few uninterrupted hours of study.

Address: Town & Country, 791 S Main St #100, Orange, CA 92868

Hours: Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m

Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Santa Ana Public Library:

The public library is the quintessential quiet place for those who want to study. Here you’ll have plenty of time to work on homework, check out library books, and ask staff for assistance with research material or questions.

Address: 26 Civic Center Plaza, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Hours: Monday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m, Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 12 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday Closed, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday Closed