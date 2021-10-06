5 Orange County parks for every occasion

Don’t get stuck inside this fall. If you’re feeling overwhelmed or your online classes are making your eyes go blurry from screen overload, it might be time to take advantage of our local public parks. Santa Ana has some open space of its own, but it’s also in the center of Orange County, giving residents easy access to green space in neighboring cities like Orange and Fountain Valley.

Here are five parks near or in Santa Ana where you can get in those morning strolls, dog walks, bike rides and family picnics.

Eisenhower Park

Eisenhower Park is the ideal place for anyone looking for a calm place to spend the day with the family or yourself. This park is for those looking for a place to relax and just chill. The pound located in the park could be used for fishing or just observing the ducks. Those looking to go on walks or runs will enjoy the hilly terrain which is great for those looking to exercising.

Water fountains

Benches

Tables

Free parking

Restrooms

Grills

Fishing area

Walk paths

Carl Thornton Park Santa Ana, CA

1801 W Segerstrom Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92704

Carl Thornton Park is a great place where you can go for your jogs, walks, and runs. This park is also good for those who would like to use the trails for bike riding. The pond is also a great place for fishing and spending a relaxing day. You can also observe the multiple types of bird species migrating through California. This park is a great place to spend a day with the family.

Benches

Tables

Playgrounds

Grills

Walk paths

Fishing area

Free parking

Centennial Park

3000 W Edinger Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92704

This park is one of Santa Ana’s most known for the aspects it provides to the public. The skate park is one of the main attractions that attract youth to the park. Many youths come here to hang out, show off their skating skills, and practice their skills. The park also provides a great place to go for runs and bike rides. A pond could also be used for spending a chill day.

Tables

Benches

Skate park

Free Parking

Walk paths

Cesar Chavez Campesino Park

3311 W. 5th St. Santa Ana, Ca 92703

This park is not as large as others on this list but packs a lot into a little space just a few blocks from campus. Cesar Chavez Park has big trees for shady hangs, an open soccer field, and plenty of space for kids and animals to run around and drain their excess energy. The park’s handball court is one of the last remaining courts in the city Many of these courts have been taken down by the city which makes this court one in a dozen. So if you ever need a place to play soccer, spend a relaxing day, or just a day with the family this is the perfect place.

Tables

Soccer field

Playground

Benches

Free parking

Mile Square Regional Park

16801 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

If wide-open space is what you are looking for then Mile Square Park has it in, well, miles. This park has everything you need to play the sport of your choice. Soccer fields are available for those who play the sport as well as a baseball field. A public golf course is also located in the park which allows those who play this sport to enjoy themselves too. The paths could be used to go on walks, runs, and bike rides. A pond is also available for those looking for a spot to relax by. Soccer field