Dons tie preseason scrimmage

by Dominic Crenshaw 195

The East LA Huskies and the Santa Ana Dons faced off on Aug. 24 to compete in a friendly scrimmage. Both the Dons and Huskies found themselves in the endzone twice (even though there was no actual score). Both teams played against each other gaining the real game feeling (without the fear of adding a loss to their record) that the coaches wanted the players to have in preparation for the season ahead. The Dons had a rushing touchdown as well as a passing touchdown.

The coaching staff is determined on creating a great culture with their players by instilling leadership and discipline within their players.

“We are excited for the season ahead,” said freshman quarterback Dallen Engemann. “Coach White is a great role model to look up to on the field due to his expertise and leadership.”

As this scrimmage was just a glimpse of what is yet to come, both teams are hungry and excited for the season ahead of them. The Dons play at home this coming Saturday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. against the Fullerton Hornets.