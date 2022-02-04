Emily Rosas dominates on the mound with an opening day no-hitter

Led by the unhittable sophomore pitcher Emily Rosas, the Dons won its home opener Jan. 27 against Mt. San Jacinto College after a mercy ruling was called in the bottom of the 6th inning. Rosas’ ten strikeouts and a series of critical errors by two Mt. SAC pitchers resulted in a final score of 8-0.

Rosas’ impressive opening day performance was backed up by Dons infielders who helped keep the fourth shutout of her career.

In the first inning, freshman outfielder Alexis Rangel hit a single into left field. With a runner on first base, Rosas stepped up to the plate and hit a single which advanced Rangel to second. Next to bat was sophomore infielder Jojo Westerfield who hit the ball towards the Eagles shortstop. The shortstop committed an error and Rangel was able to get across home plate for the first score of the season.

Throughout five innings the Dons maintained this 1-0 lead with Rosas on the mound.

At the bottom of the sixth inning is when the Dons went all out with the bats. Freshman catcher Sarah Casey and freshman first base Sonya Carnal both hit an RBI single. The next to add to the score was freshman infielder Alexis Vargas who forced an error from the shortstop. Sophomore Airilin Ramirez connected a double with two RBIs.

The Eagles pitcher struggled on the mound this inning which led to a pitcher substitution. This made no difference since they were still unable to get the last two outs. The new pitcher first walked Dons freshman outfielder Sarah Collazo. With a full house, the Eagles pitcher walked the next two batters which put the Dons up 8-0.

The umpire called a mercy rule after the eighth run came in, giving the Dons the win. The mercy rule is applied in cases when one team has an eight-run lead after five innings of play.

The Dons next play College of the Desert on Jan. 29.