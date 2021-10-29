Don’s soccer back in action

It’s an impressive return for the team consisting mostly of freshmen with only four returning players. The Dons are now more than halfway through the season, with an overall record of 8-3-4 and a conference record of 5-0-2. They are undefeated in conference with five remaining matches. Santa Ana College has only tied against Golden West College and Fullerton College.

The Dons defense has led them to the top position in the conference. In net, freshman goalkeeper Jorge Cortes has been tough for opponents to score on, with a total of 36 saves in conference. The Dons have also excelled on the attack this season, with a total of 20 goals in conference and an overall of 31 goals.

The Dons women’s team post-pandemic season has been difficult with only one victory so far in conference. The team’s current overall record is 3-7-4 and a conference record of 1-5-3. Santa Ana has slipped up twice, giving away draws in the final minutes. With a squad containing 15 freshmen, they have only scored four goals in nine matches. Santa Ana has five matches to improve defensively having conceded a total of 26 goals this season. In goal sophomore goalkeeper Jasmine Garcia has been put to the test with a total of 72 saves and only one shutout match in conference so far.