Dons defeat Eagles in men’s soccer opener

The Santa Ana Dons won their home opener of the season, and the first game they’ve played in almost two years, defeating the Los Angeles Mission Eagles 2-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Santa Ana scored twice in the first half with freshman defender Antonio Wall out-jumping defenders in the 15th minute with an assist from sophomore Marcelo Aguirre’s corner kick.

Freshman forward Joshua Lezama scored the second goal in the 30th minute when the Dons’ quick pressure forced a mistake by L.A. Mission’s goalkeeper.

The Eagles broke through the Dons’ defenders and scored in the 51st minute, but it wasn’t enough to catch up.

Santa Ana plays Palomar College Friday, Sept. 10.

Photo by Edgar Galvan / el Don