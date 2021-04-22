Dons drop doubleheader to Fullerton

Sophomore Pitcher Emily Rosas cut a three run Hornets lead with a 2-run homerun for the Dons/ Photo By Dorian Zavala / el Don

The Santa Ana Dons winning streak ended Wednesday, dropping both games of a doubleheader vs. the Fullerton Hornets 10-5 and 6-0.

After a 2-run home run by sophomore pitcher Emily Rosas and a solo homer by catcher Cecilia Sanchez in the fourth inning, the Dons held a 3-5 lead going into the sixth inning.

The Hornets rallied and scored five runs on three hits and a walk, defeating the Dons 10-5.

“I think sometimes energy can be contagious. We used everything we had to fight back before the last inning, but when it came to closing the door, we let little mistakes be our downfall,” said Rosas.

In-game one, Fullerton put the early pressure on Santa Ana freshman pitcher Shelby Macias taking a 1-0 lead after giving up a walk and two hits.

After recording the first out of the third inning, Macias gave up two hits and an error to load the bases for Fullerton’s freshman first baseman Ahahi Agredano. Macias walked Agredano and made the score 2-0.

Macias pitched two innings giving up five runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks and striking out two.

Santa Ana gave up two runs on two hits and committed three errors in the third inning, trailing 3-0 going into the fourth.

In the fourth inning, with a runner on second, Rosas homered to left-centerfield, cutting the lead 3-2. Two batters later, Sanchez homered to center field, tying the score 3-3.

Hornets sophomore pitcher Jessica Lopez loaded the bases when Rosas was hit by the pitch setting up Dons freshman infielder Miranda Ramirez for the go-ahead at-bat. Lopez walked Ramirez scoring the runner from third, making the score 4-3.

Sophomore outfielder Kayla Avina also earned a walk, scoring the second run of the inning for the Dons making it 5-3.

But it came crashing down for Santa Ana as the Hornets scored five runs on three hits and a wild pitch in the fifth inning, winning the game 10-5.

In game two, the Dons appeared lethargic and were shut out by the Hornets 6-0, recording eight hits against Dons pitcher Emily Rosas.

“Fullerton played a good game, but when adjustments aren’t made that’s when the game can take a turn… It just came down to adjustments on our part. I know we have some stuff to work on,” said Rosas.

Santa Ana travels to Fullerton for a doubleheader with the Hornets on Friday, starting at noon. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no spectators are allowed.