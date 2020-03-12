Dons Win Streak Ends at Five

Dons Pitcher Emily Rosas pitched seven innings in the 5-0 loss to SCC / Photo By Danny De La Cruz















The Dons were shut out 5-0 against Santiago Canyon College Wednesday afternoon, ending SAC’s five-game winning streak.

Sophomore pitcher Emily Rosas and Hawks freshman pitcher Mystique Rocha dueled throughout the game, quickly working through the first four innings without giving up any runs.

SCC sophomore catcher Amiah Rivas reached first on an error to begin the fifth inning. Rivas then stole second before Hawks second baseman Alyssa Enriquez singled to left. Dons sophomore left fielder Brandi Kirkpatrick’s throw home to stop Rivas from scoring sailed over the plate, scoring Rivas and allowing Enriquez to move to third with one out.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Rosas nearly evened the score with a deep fly ball to left field, but SCC sophomore left fielder Dana Demo made the catch in foul territory. Former Hawk and sophomore designated hitter Madelyn Holzberg then hit a high fly ball to right-center field, but again the Hawks defense denied the Dons and kept the perfect game going.

The Hawks broke the game open in the top of the seventh. With the bases loaded, sophomore third baseman Cozette Zoch hit a double into left field, scoring three and stretching the score to 4-0. Zoch would go on to score from an error, finishing the Hawks’ scoring.

The Dons registered their first run in the bottom of the seventh inning when freshman center fielder Andrea Uriarte singled. Following a fielder’s choice, Holzberg was hit by a pitch. With two on, Rosas singled to load the bases. But the comeback was stifled as freshman catcher Cecilia Sanchez struck out to end the game.

The Dons’ Emily Rosas faced 34 batters over seven innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits.

“These errors aren’t like us,” said Dons head coach Marissa Ross. “We are a determined group… I know everyone will be working hard tomorrow, focused on our next game and wanting to make it right.”

The Dons next play when they host the East Los Angeles College Huskies on Friday, Mar. 16 at 2 p.m.