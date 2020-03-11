Dons beat Riverside 8-5 in Game 1











Santa Ana Dons baseball erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and defeated the Riverside City College Tigers 8-5 on Monday.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning, sophomore center fielder Micah Pietila-Wiggs was hit by a pitch that gave the Dons a 1-0 lead. Sophomore third baseman James Williams was unable to capitalize and hit into a double play to end the inning.

At the top of the fourth inning, the Tigers were able to tie the game when sophomore pitcher Josh Haley gave up a leadoff double and a single consecutively. Haley was able to settle down and finished the inning strong.

The Dons broke the game open and batted around, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Sophomore second baseman Dereck Sims started the hitting parade when he hit a home run over the left-field wall.

“I knew the pitcher was a little rattled and I was looking for something up and outside because they were playing in on me. I did feel like I got a little bit jammed but once I made it to first I saw the ball went over. I was a little surprised but thankfully it happened,” Sims said.

Sophomore pitcher Kyle Hoskins came into relief after Haley gave up four runs in the top of the seventh inning. Hoskins gave up just one hit the rest of the game and earned his eighth save of the season.

SAC improves their record to 18-3 (3-1 conference) and will travel to RCC to play the Tigers on Wednesday, March 11 at 4 p.m.