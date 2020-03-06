Dominant Offense Leads Dons to 11-2 Rout of IVC

Austin Bartlett went 2 for 4 with three RBI’s in the 11-2 win over IVC.













The Dons stormed their way to its fifth straight win on Thursday, defeating Irvine Valley College 11-2. Now with a 17-2 record overall, Santa Ana is tied for first place in the Orange Empire Conference.

Santa Ana started the first inning with a series of extra-base hits, including a two-run triple from sophomore second baseman Derek Simms that stretched the Don’s early lead to four.

In the second inning, Irvine Valley’s sophomore first baseman Hank Schineller hit a high fly ball that just cleared the fence in left-center field. Following some aggressive baserunning, the Lasers’ left fielder Kevin Dobson scored on a single from freshman David Dorado, cutting the Dons’ lead to two runs.

After a scoreless third and fourth innings, the Dons added to its two-run lead in the bottom of the fifth when Freshman outfielder Garet Crenshaw hit a solo home run over the right-field. Freshman outfielder Austin Bartlett roped a ball down the right-field line for a triple, scoring two runs in the process.

With two outs in the sixth, Dons’ left fielder Kyle Morrell hit his second double of the afternoon, scoring Crenshaw and Sims.

Sophomore pitcher Cole Samuels struck out three through six innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits and earning his sixth win of the season.

“I wasn’t pleased with how we played on Tuesday, I thought we took our foot off the gas,” said Dons head coach Tom Niles. “Today we refocused and stuck to the plan. It was exciting to see those guys execute, it’s what we’ve worked hard for.”

The Dons face the Lasers again on Saturday, March 7 at Irvine Valley College at 12 p.m.