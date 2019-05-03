Dons Sophmores ​Sent Off on a High Note

Sports el Don News 33

Santa Ana College softball honored their graduates for Sophomore Day Wednesday with a 18-0 win against Golden West College punching their ticket to the 2019 California Community College Athletics Association Regional Playoffs.



The Dons had 16 RBIs to go along with its 17 hits to send the Sophomores out in dominant fashion.



Some of the Dons that we’re honored were Genesis Pulido, Desirae McCormick Esmeralda Mijares, Victoria Moreno, Karlee Rivera, Nicole Yniguez, Makayla Peralta, Gianna Gutierrez, Maddison Reddick, Stephane Rojos, and Jeana Gonzalez.



The graduating sophomores enjoyed their time on the SAC and will deeply miss the team and coaching staff.



“It was amazing I got the support and guidance that I didn’t know I would get, it was a great experience. I’m going to miss being part of something.” Mccormick said



Many sophomores described their experience at SAC in a good note.



“Amazing full of laughs, I’m from out of town so it was really fun meeting all these people and being part of something bigger than myself.” Gutierrez said



A majority of the sophomores unanimously agreed that their highlight of the season was beating No. 2 ranked Mt. San Antonio College 6-5 in the middle of the season. SAC had a rough start to the season but have been picking up momentum at the last stretch of the season.



“It was amazing it’s been a really good time and I’m excited for playoffs. I’m going to miss the coches and the practices. I think we’re going to finish strong.” Yniguez said



Reddirck reinforced her appreciation for the Dons softball team . “Probably the best decision of my life was coming to SAC.This program is amazing and anyone considering it should join.” Reddrick Said.



Santa Ana finished fourth in Orange Empire Conference and is seeded 11th in CCCAA playoffs. They will play against Antelope Valley College on May 4 and 5 at Antelope Valley College at 2 pm.