Download our Zine Top News Stories Fall 2024

December 19, 2024
Orange County Fire Authority put out a smoldering curtain in Phillips Hall that was ignited by a shining spotlight just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Nobody was injured, and theaging 60-year-old building was not damaged. Read more in our Zine!

Download our Zine 5 Best Movies of 2024

Love Lies Bleeding is filled with beaming neon lights,a pumping synthesizer soundtrack, and hairdos with so much hair spray that you can smell it through the screen. This A24 crime thriller has

Social Media Reporting: Election Coverage

For the 2024 election this fall semester, el Don staff, led by reporter-turned-social-media-editor Lizette Gallos-Cisneros, delivered dynamic, community-centered multimedia coverage on Instagram that informed and engaged their Gen Z audience. The social
