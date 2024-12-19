Download our Zine Top News Stories Fall 2024

Orange County Fire Authority put out a smoldering curtain in Phillips Hall that was ignited by a shining spotlight just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Nobody was injured, and theaging 60-year-old building was not damaged. Read more in our Zine!
Download the zine below.
Latest posts by el Don News (see all)
- Download our Zine about varous events in O.C. - December 19, 2024
- Download our Zine about Five OC hiking trails to ease your stress. - December 19, 2024
- Download our Zine 5 Best Movies of 2024 - December 19, 2024