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October 19, 2026
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RSCCD chancellor retires, effective immediately

Two men at a dais one is wearing a suit and is looking at the camera
RSCCD Chancellor Marvin Martinez (right) at the Feb. 2, 2026 board of trustees meeting. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don
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Chancellor Marvin Martinez abruptly retired on Friday, Oct. 16, while in his second month of paid administrative leave.

The announcement was made by Rancho Santiago Community College District Acting Chancellor Iris Ingram via email at 5 p.m. that day, which said that Martinez had notified RSCCD of his retirement, effective immediately.

“As we move forward, as Acting Chancellor, I remain committed to providing steady leadership and ensuring continuity across the District during this transition,” Ingram said.

The district board of trustees voted 5-1 in closed session at their Sept. 1 meeting to place Martinez on leave, pending an investigation regarding allegations made against him.

Martinez had previously faced scrutiny over the last two years after an audit revealed that an $8 million rebate account had not been disclosed in district financial statements for nearly 30 years. In April, the board voted unanimously to form a committee to evaluate Martinez’s performance.

This story is ongoing.

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