Ivy League colleges are recruiting at SAC

by Edward Frierson 25

Ivy league colleges want community college students like you.

On Tuesday October 11, recruiters from Yale, Princeton, Amherst College, Pomona College and Williams College met with SAC students in the Johnson Building Conference room. The recruiters discussed the financial benefits and prestige of receiving an Ivy League education as opposed to a non-Ivy League University. The recruiters explained that each of the colleges they represented was actively seeking to diversify their college community,

Veterans and low-income students with diverse backgrounds are among the students being offered financial aid to afford full tuition and on-campus living expenses. Financial aid packages and living in dormitories were some of the key points discussed by the recruiters. Students interested in contacting the universities are encouraged to visit SAC’s University Transfer Center inside the Counseling Office or the Veterans Resource Center.