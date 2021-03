The Santa Ana College’s, Math Lab is now open six days a week through a daily Zoom link on their website

Staffed by both tutors and instructors, the Math Lab offers tutoring for all math levels. Students will not be required to make an appointment, but will instead be available to help anytime during operating hours.

The Virtual Math Lab is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., and Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.