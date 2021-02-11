Here’s how to get your textbooks this semester

Getting a hold of your books can be a challenge depending on what your availability might be, but the Don Bookstore is offering textbooks by mail, through curbside pickup and through window service with no appointment necessary.

The cheapest and fastest option is to do curbside pick-up.

“We are trying really to encourage that, because the shipping charge we have to pass on to them,” said Christopher Wild, operation specialist at the Don Bookstore. “And you know it’s pretty exorbitant, seven bucks something like that, eight to 12 bucks. So we’d love it if they’d do that, it could save them a few dollars.”

Another option for those who don’t drive is window service at the bookstore itself where you don’t go inside but bookstore staff will help you with anything you need.

The window service will help with getting books, allow students to pay and access their vouchers. Staff can also view student scholarship and any of account information. No appointment is necessary.

When looking for the bookstore on campus, signs will direct you from the main entrance on 17th street, the only entrance regularly open. The signs lead around the campus to the bookstore, located in The Village, across from the baseball field.

Wild explains that every phone call is being answered in case people need directions. “We’re helping them verbally, we also have the garage sale signs, and the directions are on our website. We’re trying to be very proactive with that.”

Don Bookstore is also mailing textbook orders if the buyer chooses the option during checkout on the bookstore’s website.

The bookstore is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays, with the exception of holidays. These hours will remain the same until the end of the month, and any changes as the semester continues will be posted on the bookstore website.

“We’re hoping to offer more service on a more regular basis,” Wild says. “If someone comes and they ordered a book an hour ago, or they want to order it right here, we grant everything and we never turn anyone away.”