Struggling? Some Student Services Have Returned to Campus

Julian Reynoso
by Julian Reynoso
September 21, 2020
Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash

While the majority of Santa Ana College classrooms remain closed to instruction, several student services are returning to campus with limited access. All available services will require a scheduled appointment.

Dons’ Corner: Drive-Thru Food Distribution 

Location: Lot 7 (Enter off of Bristol St.)

Date: Sept. 23 and Oct. 21; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dons’ Corner will open its doors to SAC students on Lot 7 (Bristol St. entrance) to distribute food on Sept. 23 and Oct. 21, starting at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The student must be present and ready to show a school ID. To receive your supplies, you must RSVP and arrive only during the time slot given to you. 

Health and Wellness Center

Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the HWC is offering flu shots for 20 dollars in the Village, while supplies last.

The HWC is also offering telehealth and face-to-face consultations, again, walk-ins are not permitted. Call the office or email them for an appointment.

Additionally, the center is hosting online Zoom workshops on; anger management, coping with anxiety, stress management skills, and other helpful topics that are a part of daily life. Make sure to register for each one so that the Zoom call information can be sent to you. 

Contact Information: 

  • Office: The Village, VL-211
  • Phone: (714) 564-6216
  • Fax: (714) 558-3732
  • E-Mail: ​[email protected]

Academic Computing Center (ACC):  

For those who don’t have internet access or a computer at home to properly complete their course work, the ACC will be open as a computer lab without tutoring. 

Schedule an appointment to use the computers, make sure to fill out the COVID Student Acknowledgement

