Free COVID-19 Testing at Santa Ana College

Free drive-up COVID-19 testing is being offered at SAC for students, staff and Santa Ana residents.

Testing is by appointment only, available till Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. To schedule, call (877) 362-9779. You can also schedule an appointment online at the Medica Testing Group website

Testing days are on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At Santa Ana College: 1530 W. 17th Street Santa Ana, CA 92706-3398. Driving directions here.

Drive up services will be held at parking lot number seven and eight, walk-up testing will only be available in lot eight. Before entering the testing center, your temperature will be taken, face masks are required as well as social distancing.

Santa Ana residents will need to show proof of residency. SAC student will need to show student ID or proof of enrollment. SAC, RSCCD, and SCC employees will have to provide their name and photo ID.

When scheduling an appointment, you will be asked questions regarding your exposure to the virus.