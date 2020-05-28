Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Santa Ana

St. Jude Heritage Medical in Yorba Linda checks a patient through their drive through setup the west side of their building on March 19, 2020. Julie Leopo / Voice of OC
Starting May 13, symptomatic AND asymptomatic health care workers, first responders, social service workers and other essential workers who have been unable to get tested through their health care providers or employers can make an appointment for a free test. If you don’t have insurance, your tests will be paid for by the state.
Tests are by appointment only for locations in Buena Park, Orange, Santa Ana and San Juan Capistrano.
Make an appointment and confirm location details at the following link: https://lhi.care/covidtesting. If you don’t have internet access, call 1 (888) 634-1123.
Additionally, the OC Health Care Agency has created the OC COVID-19 Testing Network to provide locations where people who have symptoms of the coronavirus can be tested. The following locations offer FDA-authorized COVID-19 testing to Orange County residents who have symptoms of COVID-19. You MUST make an appointment before being tested.
2720 S. Bristol St. #104
Hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call (888) 499-9303 for an appointment
1206 E. 17th St., Ste. 101
Hours: Tuesday & Thursday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 4 p.m.
Call (714) 742-2738 for an appointment
1014 N Broadway
Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Call (949) 270-2100 for an appointment
800 N Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Call (714) 456-7002 for COVID-19 screening and appointment
Click here for more information about the test and a list of all testing locations in Orange County
Because of continued challenges of obtaining testing supplies and Personal Protective Equipment for health care providers conducting tests, testing in Orange County is only being offered to high-priority groups, including essential workers and those exhibiting symptoms. These high-priority groups are defined by the California Department of Public Health and Orange County Public Health.
This post was updated on May 28 to include new testing centers and information on free testing for essential workers