Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Santa Ana

St. Jude Heritage Medical in Yorba Linda checks a patient through their drive through setup the west side of their building on March 19, 2020. Julie Leopo / Voice of OC

Leer en español

If you’re an essential worker

Starting May 13, symptomatic AND asymptomatic health care workers, first responders, social service workers and other essential workers who have been unable to get tested through their health care providers or employers can make an appointment for a free test. If you don’t have insurance, your tests will be paid for by the state.

Tests are by appointment only for locations in Buena Park, Orange, Santa Ana and San Juan Capistrano.

Make an appointment and confirm location details at the following link: https://lhi.care/covidtesting. If you don’t have internet access, call 1 (888) 634-1123.

If you have symptoms

Additionally, the OC Health Care Agency has created the OC COVID-19 Testing Network to provide locations where people who have symptoms of the coronavirus can be tested. The following locations offer FDA-authorized COVID-19 testing to Orange County residents who have symptoms of COVID-19. You MUST make an appointment before being tested.

AltaMed-Santa Ana Bristol

2720 S. Bristol St. #104

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call (888) 499-9303 for an appointment

Serve the People Community Health Center

1206 E. 17th St., Ste. 101

Hours: Tuesday & Thursday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 4 p.m.

Call (714) 742-2738 for an appointment

SOS — El Sol Health Center

1014 N Broadway

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Call (949) 270-2100 for an appointment

UCI Family Health Center

800 N Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Call (714) 456-7002 for COVID-19 screening and appointment

Click here for more information about the test and a list of all testing locations in Orange County

If you don’t have symptoms

Because of continued challenges of obtaining testing supplies and Personal Protective Equipment for health care providers conducting tests, testing in Orange County is only being offered to high-priority groups, including essential workers and those exhibiting symptoms. These high-priority groups are defined by the California Department of Public Health and Orange County Public Health.

This post was updated on May 28 to include new testing centers and information on free testing for essential workers