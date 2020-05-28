Meet SAC’s New Interim President, Dr. Marilyn Flores

Starting July 1, Marilyn Flores will be Santa Ana College’s interim president.

Flores, who has served as vice president of academic affairs at Santiago Canyon College since 2016, was recommended by the district chancellor last week and approved by the Rancho Santiago Community College District Board of Trustees Tuesday. Before her current position, she was Dean of the Division of Library, Arts Humanities and Social Sciences at SCC for three years.

“I truly welcome the opportunity to serve as the interim President of Santa Ana College,” said Flores. “I look forward to working with and supporting the students, faculty, staff and administration with a common goal to continue SAC’s legacy of excellence in academic achievement, student support services, and community partnerships.”

SAC President Linda Rose announced her retirement last month, after working at the campus for eight years, the last four of them as its top administrator.

Because the campus makes up 70% of revenues for the district, RSCCD Chancellor Marvin Martinez said that SAC is an important campus.

“I want to make sure that we get the best person that we can. Not only manage the budget of the campus, [but handle] this terrible situation that we have [due to COVID-19],” said Martinez.

Some of the qualities that the Board and the Chancellor were looking for in a candidate were being able to manage the administration and staff, working well with students, being engaged with the community of Santa Ana and being able to fundraise.

“Dr. Flores is an excellent administrator to lead Santa Ana College during this time of transition,” said RSCCD Chancellor Martinez. “She knows our students, our district and our communities and is ready to step into this leadership role and help lead Santa Ana College as we move through this unprecedented time.”